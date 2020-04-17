40,000 could die from coronavirus in UK, warns expert

Solemn warning 40,000 in UK could die from virus



A number one public well being expert has warned that “we could see 40,000 deaths” in the UK “by the time it’s over”. Anthony Costello, professor of world well being and sustainable improvement at UCL Institute for Global Health, made the feedback concerning the coronavirus pandemic whereas giving proof to the commons well being committee this morning. His warning got here because the quantity of people that have died in hospital throughout the nation rose by 847, to a complete of 14,576, whereas the UK’s case rely now stands at 108,692. But this determine is prone to be an underestimate. At the well being committee Matt Hancock stated that fatalities exterior hospitals aren’t included in the day by day tally due to “lags” in reporting figures from loss of life certificates. With no finish to lockdown in sight, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the government’s furlough scheme by one other month till the top of June. Follow the latest updates in our liveblog.

Meanwhile, the talk rages on about whether or not British individuals ought to use face masks after they depart their houses. Click here and scroll down for a video of London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling for face masks to be worn on public transport. Here is how you can make your own. And attempt to not be like this allegedly drunk Briton, who was apprehended by Chinese police with a pole for refusing to put on a face masks. Meanwhile, in today’s Downing Street press conference, Business Secretary Alok Sharma stated the Government has arrange a vaccines taskforce of companies and specialists to speed up the event of a coronavirus vaccine.

PS – There are some ways you’ll be able to keep knowledgeable in this disaster. Follow our liveblog, learn the day by day Global Health Bulletin, be part of our WhatsApp group, of take heed to our coronavirus podcast. This index page has all our articles. We have a particular supply whenever you take out a Telegraph subscription, supplying you with entry to all our articles with out leaving house. Sign up for a free one-month trial – then save 50computer in your first three months.

Police let individuals flout lockdown guidelines to clap for carers

Metropolitan Police officers have been criticised for seemingly allowing people to breach social distancing rules at a mass gathering on Westminster Bridge. Hundreds of individuals had been on the bridge in London to participate in the weekly spherical of applause for frontline employees battling the coronavirus. But in doing so, social distancing guidelines had been blatantly ignored as individuals and police packed collectively to clap, cheer and film the scenes. Although some individuals on the bridge – particularly these there with younger households – had been seen to be making an attempt to maintain two metres away from others, many had been apparently disregarding the rules.

Prince William reveals ‘fear’ for Queen and Philip

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken of his fears for the Queen and Prince Philip in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the household is doing all the things they will to shelter them however admitting: “It does worry me.” The Duke, who together with the Duchess took half in a video interview with the BBC about psychological well being in the course of the Covid-19 disaster, stated he had been left anxious for his 71-year-old father, who contracted coronavirus and has recovered, however has been maintaining in contact by way of video calls. In considered one of their most complete joint interviews ever, the Duke and Duchess additionally joked they “feel very mean” after tricking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis into maintaining their homeschooling routine going in the course of the Easter college holidays. Read on for more.

At a look: More coronavirus headlines

Comment and evaluation

You Are Not Alone – Surviving coronavirus lockdown



Business and cash briefing

Car lease offers | Drivers struggling to fulfill month-to-month funds on automotive lease offers due to Covid-19 should not have their vehicles repossessed and as an alternative be given cost holidays, the Financial Conduct Authority has stated. The regulator has unveiled measures aimed toward serving to these in monetary difficulties as a result of they’ve misplaced their jobs.

Video: Astronauts return to Earth modified by Covid-19



Three astronauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station to a world formed by the coronavirus pandemic. The astronauts took off in September 2019, lengthy earlier than Covid-19 turned a world pandemic. Watch the video to see their landing in Kazakhstan.