4,000 lost their jobs in Gaza during COVID-19 – Middle East Monitor

Approximately 4,000 workers in Gaza lost their jobs since the outbreak of the coronavirus and at least 50 factories closed their doors, head of the General Federation of Trade Unions, Sami Al-Amassi, revealed yesterday.

In a press release sent to reporters, Al-Amassi said there are a total of 300,000-350,000 workers in Gaza, including 250,000 who are unemployed as a result of the 14-year Israeli siege on the Strip.

Since the outbreak of the virus, he said, and the start of emergency measures, about 4,000 workers have lost their jobs.

Tourism, restaurants and hotels have been the worst affected, he said, noting that these sectors employ more than 5,000 workers.

Between 12,000 and 15,000 taxi drivers have also seen a large reduction in the number of fares as a result of the suspension of schools, universities and many other vital sectors.

He called on the Ministry of Labour and donor countries to help provide temporary jobs for the unemployed in Gaza.

In October last year, prior to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Social Development in the Gaza Strip said poverty and unemployment rates in the Strip had reached nearly 75 per cent.

READ: Palestinian rights group concerned about ‘surge’ in Gaza suicide attempts