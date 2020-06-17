400 years of British economic history have been reduced to crass Marxist caricature

The history of imperialism is taught today as a catalogue of outrages but this kind of narrow focus is not illuminating. There were too many variants to reach any sweeping conclusion. I learned my version at the feet of the Indian historian Anil Seal at Cambridge, and the story he taught was that the British empire in India annexed the existing Mughal administration lock, stock, and barrel, one set of foreigners displacing another.

It rested on alliances with ruling princes. It evolved through many iterations – each starkly different – and the core objective was trade and captive markets, not the same as extraction, nota bene. It is for Indians to judge the moral quality of the Raj in all its aspects with the distance of time. I doubt that hard-Left agitators bent on tearing down every vestige of colonialism in London have much grasp of the subject.

All great protests have a specific objective: Catholic emancipation; the vote for suffragettes; or the united states civil rights movement, targeting the legal architecture of racial segregation that still existed in the 1950s and early 1960s. The Black Lives Matter movement – and especially its sympathy protests in Europe – is rich in emotion but frustratingly unfocussed in contrast.

America has been striving for half a century to over come the legacy of racial injustice and the sort of reflexes that led to the police killing of George Floyd. That is what Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society was about. Failure isn’t entirely for lack of trying. That is why is this case so doubly sad.

But at the risk of sounding traditional: all lives matter. British society should really be wary of entering too deeply in to this sort of race politics.

A colour-blind social and political system – all equal in the eyes of regulations and their state institutions – took quite a while coming and is a shining feature of modern liberal democracies. I reject the fashionable argument that defence of this ideal is implicitly racist, supposedly since it justifies a status quo of exploitation, to borrow from Marxist diction.

We have moved through the gears from the target of equal opportunity, to the goal of equal outcomes, and from there to the jurisprudence of hate crimes, with different prison tariffs based on racial motive, arriving at a place where every thing is filtered through the prism of race and sectoral interests.

Whether they know it or not, proponents of our ‘re-racialised’ society are drawing on the toolkit of empires through the ages. Imperial systems manage their ethnic and religious cauldrons with a panoply of special codes, protections, laws, and classifications.

Such a method of governance is inimical to liberal values. We risk coming back to where it started.