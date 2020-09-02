40-Year-Old Minnesota State Fair Butter Sculpture Preserved In Fmr. Princess Kay’s Freezer – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— It’s safe to state that a great deal of individuals are missing out on the conventional Minnesota State Fair this year.

Donna Moenning of Hayfield is no exception, however she can get her hands on a 40-year-old piece of State Fair history just by opening her freezer.

Dairy farming remains in her blood. In reality, she won the Lac Qui Parle County Dairy Princess competitors in 1980. Then she won the area to advance to the Minnesota State Fair as one of 12 Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists.

“The opportunity to come down and be a part of that Minnesota State fair, wow,” Moenning stated. “It opened up my world.”

She didn’t take house the crown, however she did take house something simply as mouthwatering. Just like today, Princess Kay finalists in 1980 were shaped out of butter. Moenning chose at that time she would keep hers, and through different phases of life, she never ever lost her head.

Forty years later on, it beings in the freezer beside the pot roast– and word has actually spread out like butter on toast.

“They’re amazed [laughs]! They’re amazed!” Moenning stated. “It is a renowned piece of Minnesota State Fair history. So the reality that I have a little piece of it in the …