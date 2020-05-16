40 residents at Yerevan’s Nork nursing home test positive for coronavirus – Panorama

40 residents of Yerevan’s Nork outdated age home have examined positive for Covid-19, the Spokeswoman at the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook. infections have been confirmed among the many employees as nicely.

“This is a quite dangerous epicenter of the virus, considering the age group of the patients and the accompanying chronic diseases they may have,” Nikoghosyan added.

In her phrases, all sufferers are beneath the care of the medical employees from Yerevan St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Centre. The contaminated residents and employees members might be transferred to Yerevan hospitals for the longer term therapy.