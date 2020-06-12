40 million Android users urged to uninstall Facebook and YouTube video download app Snaptube

Android users have already been warned to uninstall a credit card applicatoin which could have already been unknowingly draining money from their bank accounts.

An app called Snaptube, a video downloader that lets users save content from YouTube and Facebook, has been downloaded over 40 million times.

However, a study from UpStreamSystems said that the app was in charge of 32 million fraudulent transactions in 2020.

In 2019, it claims it absolutely was responsible for 70 million fraudulent transactions.

This has gone out of a complete of 362 million mobile transactions in the first quarter of 2020, with UpStreamSystems’ security platform Secure-D reportedly blocking 89 percent of these for being fraudulent.

Google has removed it from the Play Store.

According to Forbes, Upstream warned this past year that SnapTube was “a screen for suspicious background activity… We found not just background advertising click fraud, but also countless examples of users being signed up for premium digital services or subscriptions.”

It apparently also generated premium calls and texts, without the familiarity with users, that could have made the company over $100 million.

In October Mobiuspace, the company behind the app, said that the issue was “related to our collaboration with a third party known as Mango SDK, which allowed fraudulent ad practices that run against our beliefs and commitment with our users.”

It had taken “immediate action… and released an update which took Mango SDK off subsequent versions, as well as sending out notifications to all users to update to the latest version through in-app pushes and notifications,” the company said.

On its internet site, Mobiusspace also said that it presented “our greatest apology, and please know that we always take user experience and safety as our top priority, and welcome your questions and suggestions!”

It encouraged users to download a new version of the app, even though recent report from UpStreamSystems implies malicious practises continue to be ongoing.

Uswitch reports that the app has been labelled “fleeceware,” and would take advantage of linked credit or debit cards in the Play Store.

The company will offer a totally free trial period, and then forgetful users will not cancel the subscription. Reportedly, it’s made the app £78 million.

However, Mobiusspace says that the UpStreamSystems’s report is inaccurate.

It claims that in June Snaptube received an alert from Google that there were illegal advertising subscription codes in the Mango SDK, which it dropped.

“Malicious advertising fraud as claimed in the Upstream report was no longer included in the application,” it says.

It asks why Upstream failed to contact SnapTube for its “current results on this matter.”

“Upstream issued a serious misrepresented report without seeking confirmation with us, which has caused significant damage to our brand and reputation.”

“Snaptube urges Upstream to strictly follow industry practise and stop spreading false information” it continued.

The Independent has now reached out to Snaptube, Upstream, and Google for clarification.