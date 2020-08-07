40 million Americans are at risk of eviction without a stimulus bill

“As the data demonstrates, the gravity of this situation cannot be overstressed,” stated Emily Benfer, law teacher at Wake Forest University School of Law and a co-author of the report. “Unless the federal government invests in eviction prevention, we are not only risking widespread eviction and homelessness, we are guaranteeing negative health outcomes, greater unemployment, educational decline, and long-term harm for renters, property owners and communities.”

People of color– especially Black and Latino Americans — comprise about 80% of those dealing witheviction Last month, 26% of Black occupants and 25% of Latino occupants were not able to pay lease compared to 13% of white occupants, according to United States Census information evaluated by the AspenInstitute

.

Renters in the southern part of the nation deal with the greatest risk of eviction, with the greatest portion in Louisiana (56%), and Mississippi (58%). Up to 48% of occupants in Alabama are at risk of eviction, with 45% of occupants in Connecticut, Florida andGeorgia

.