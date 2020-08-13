40 family members test positive for coronavirus after West Virginia funeral – Panorama

More than 40 members of the same family in the U.S. State of West Virginia have reportedly been infected with the coronavirus after they gathered for a relative’s funeral last month.

Polly Williams, of Kermit, West Virginia, said the virus has spread rapidly through her family because a COVID-19-stricken relative flew from Arizona for the services without disclosing the extent of her illness, New Yok Post reported, cting the Daily Mail.

Williams, who declined to mention her sick relative by name, said her family met together to mourn the passing of her cousin, Keenetha Brige, on July 2 in Wayne County, West Virginia. They assumed the relative was groggy from her flight. No one wore masks while they were together before or during the funeral and wake.

“My relative from out-of-state wasn’t feeling well, but I didn’t think a lot about it,” Williams told the Mountain Citizen. “I figured she was tired from her flight and lack of sleep.

“She never said one word about fearing her illness was something serious,” Williams went on, adding, “Her condition worsened over the next couple of days and she supposedly had to seek medical attention but still never told us anything.”

The family learned only on the morning of Brige’s wake that the relative’s husband and son, who both…