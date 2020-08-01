40 Armenian peacekeepers depart for Kosovo – Panorama

A peace- keeping system of the Armenian Armed Forces consisted of 40 servicemen has actually left for Kosovo to perform peace- keeping objective as part of an American system, Spokeswoman at the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has actually informed Armenpress news firm,

“The members of the system passed coronavirus screening prior to leaving, all outcomes were unfavorable”, she stated, as estimated by the source.

As the Armenian Embassy to Ukraine reported, the peacekeepers were satisfied at Kiev airport transit zone by Ambassador Tigran Seyranyan who welcomed the peacekeepers prior to the system headed to Kosovo capital.