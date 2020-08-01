4-year-old girl has small window to find life-saving treatment

An Anne Arundel County household is trying to find assistance for their 4-year-old child who has a small window to find a life-savingtreatment “They are going to take the blood out of me, and then they are going to put it in a machine and make it into medicine and then put it back in my body,” stated Ailani Myers.Ailani understands a lot about medical treatments.”She’s done a lot of chemo, radiation, she has had blood transfusions, many blood transfusions,” stated veteran household good friend and supporter Tamika Cobb.Ailani has remained in treatment for leukemia for more than a year.”No kid should have to live like that. No kid should have cancer,” Cobb stated.Ailani is strong. She’s battling at Johns Hopkins Hospital, however she requires a blood cell transplant. In 2019, she got a transplant from her daddy.”Her dad was her first donor, but he’s only a half match, so she really needs to have a 10 out of 10 match,” Cobb stated. “They are, like, really great parents. The type of parents that, you know, through all of this, try to make sure she is still learning and they’re trying to stay strong for her.”The household has been informed Ailani has a 2- to three-month window to find a best match. That’s why the household is sharing their story, hoping individuals will sign up with the Be the Match pc registry to conserve her.Be the Match is the world’s biggest pc registry. Signing up and swabbing your cheek might make all the distinction.”If you can’t register, pray. And if you can’t register, give the message to your church, give the message to the people you work with, please take the time to register to help Ailani,” Cobb stated.She does not require a wonder. She simply requires a match.”Please make this cancer go away,” Ailani stated.You can assist by texting “SAVEAILANI” to61474

