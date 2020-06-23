4-year-old boy run over by pickup truck in Enfield | News

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An incident involving a pickup truck and a boy left the little one dead, based on police in Enfield.

Police said it simply happened in the location of 23 Brainard Rd. just before 5 p.m.

They said the 4-year-old boy fell out of the pickup truck and was run over.

Police said the driver of the truck was the child’s mother’s boyfriend.

According to police, the boy was riding in the rear for a couple of feet. The driver felt a bump, and didn’t start to see the boy anymore.

A 2nd vehicle wasn’t involved.

There’s no word on if that driver faces charges.

The crash remains under investigation.