4 teams that should sign Earl Thomas if he’s cut by the Ravens

Ravens security Earl Thomas’ future with the group remains in doubt after a run-in with a colleague, and these teams would be smart to sign him if possible.

Baltimore Ravens security Earl Thomas was dismissed from Saturday’s practice after entering a battle with colleague Chuck Clark, and according to numerous reports, the group is considering releasing the previous All-Pro

While Thomas is no longer the gamer he remained in his prime, he might still be a significant factor for a playoff competitor. With simply one season in Baltimore under his belt and lots of dead cap looming if the Ravens choose to launch him, the choice will likely be a hard one.

However, if Thomas does appear, there are a couple of playoff hopefuls who would be smart to choose him up. The 31-year-old stays a difference-maker in the secondary, and might be an important addition to these 4 teams if they want to gamble on him.

4 Miami Dolphins

While the Miami Dolphins might not fit the exact same profile as a few of the other teams on this list with regard to their playoff timeline, finalizing Thomas would line up well with the group’s other offseason relocations.

General supervisor Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores have actually invested greatly in the secondary, pairing star cornerback Xavien Howard with big-ticket totally free representative …