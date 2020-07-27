4 surfers rescue 2 teenage girls who fell into water in Freeport while taking pictures during Hurricane Hanna

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK)– Four surfers saved 2 teenage girls who were swept a jetty while taking pictures of the waves during Hurricane Hanna.

A 68- year-old internet user heard the girls’ weeps for assistance as they were pulled into the unsafe rip currents that was triggered by the classification 1 storm making landfall in south Texas.

“All of a sudden, I heard, ‘Help, help,'” stated Johnny McGee. “And I looked over, and there were two young girls in the water.”

He made his method towards them in the rough water and informed ABC13 he might have gotten here simply in time.

“They’d been trying to swim back, but the pull and the currents were too strong,” McGee stated. “One of them said, ‘I can’t swim no more. I’m too tired.'”

The girls got McGee’s surf board however could not get anywhere, so he improvised.

“I had them hang onto my legs,” he stated. “One on one side, the other on the other leg, and I started paddling.”

After about 20 minutes, they were still no place near coast.

“That’s when I saw a guy on the jetty and told him to get help,” McGee stated.

Another internet user, Thomas Saucedo, was likewise in the water to assist, and 2 more surfers signed up within Together, they had the ability to assist rescue the girls.

McGee stated this was his very first water rescue, despite the fact that he’s been surfing for nearly 55 years.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” he stated. “Nobody knows the water better than surfers.”

