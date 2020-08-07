4 Phases Of MOOC Development

The 4 phases of development consist of content development, modifications, recording and post-production, and a last evaluation.

Phase 1: Content Development

In order to make sure the material remains in positioning with discovering goals for a MOOC, it is necessary for Instructional Designers and Subject Matter Experts to start with a principle conference to make sure there is a typical vision. It is necessary for all stakeholders to settle on typical knowing goals. Learning goals must be clear and quantifiable with conclusive action verbs from Bloom’s Taxonomy. Additionally, developing a workflow of interaction and due dates is important to make sure that the pacing of the task will run efficiently in spite of any difficulties that might turn up. Thus, it is very important to arrange properties and folders at the beginning of the task so that all stakeholders understand where to discover products. Any cloud material management system to arrange properties, such as Box, Laserfiche, or Microsoft’s Sharepoint, among others, will work throughout the period of the task.

Then, it is very important to download and finish session modules according to a course style matrix where there is clear positioning in between the knowing goals, vision, discovering …