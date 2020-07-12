4 Pakistani troops, 4 militants killed in shootout, military says

“As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces, ” the statement said. “In exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom).”

The militants were not identified, but Pakistan’s military has been battling members of the Pakistani Taliban group, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in North Waziristan for a long time.

MAN WHO BEHEADED US JOURNALIST DANIEL PEARL, 3 THE OTHERS LINKED TO CRIME WILL REMAIN IN JAIL – FOR NOW

TTP, that has also voiced support for the Islamic State in Afghanistan, declared war on the government of Pakistan higher than a decade ago. Since then, they have performed a series of attacks, including a brutal assault on a Pakistan Army Public School in northwest Peshawar in December 2014, killing 140 children and lots of teachers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pakistan’s militant groups tend to be interlinked with those over the border in Afghanistan, so its progress at reining in terror is critical, specially as Washington seeks to forge ahead on an agreement with the Afghan Taliban to create an end to the 18-year war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.