4 Pack Smart GPS Tracker Key Finder Locator Wireless Anti Lost Alarm Sensor Device for Kids Dogs Car Wallet Pets Cats Motorcycles Luggage Smart Phone Selfie Shutter APP Control Compatible iOS Android

4 GPS tracker key finder color are black, green, blue, pink.

APP will shows where the item loss connection, this help you remind where you lost it, and find it easily.

Specification:

Finder distance: 0- 100 Feet

BT version: BT 4.0

Color: 1 x black, 1 x green, 1 x blue, 1 x pink.

Battery: Contains CR2032 Lithium Coin Battery (replaceable).

Compatible Device:

iOS: 7.0 version or later

Android: 4.3 version or later

iPad: iPad 1/2/3/4 or later, iPad Mini 2/3/4 or later, iTouch 5, iPad Pro 3/4 or later, iPad Air or later.

Connect APP

A- In the Google Play Store or Apple App Store search for “cTracing” or get the download link by scanning the QR code on the box, and download the APP;

B- Long press the button on the smart locator, hear the “drop, drop” twice, the LED light is on;

C- Search for the smart locator and connect to the app, slide left to delete the tracker, touch the “>” icon to rename the smart locator or disconnect;

D- Long press to shut down.

Photograph function

The smart locator and app are connected:

-In the app’s Camera interface, press the button once to take pictures.

Package:

4 X Key finder (black, green, blue, pink)

📍GPS tracker for keys: Key finder uses BT 4.0 technology to connect Android, iOS, iPad and other smart phones. Show the lost car key, luggage, wallet, dogs, cats distance from you on the APP to let you find them accurately.

📍APP remotely control: Download free APP “cTracing” then pair it with your smart phone. When you press the remote button, the receiver sounds “beeps” you can hear voices from GPS tracker within 75 ft. 4 pack GPS tracker locator contains black, green, blue, pink,white for kids, pets, phone.

📍Two-way notification: Attach this wireless tracker to anything we always forget key or wallet and keep track of them, the 2-way key finder will lets you track lost items or be notified when they are out of range with a ring or flash. Other sellers ships from Vietnam/ China, it will arrive in your home 20-30 days and HIGHER POSTAGE.

📍Finder keychain: Key finder smart tracker is compact size, light weight and easy to carry like a key chain on your kids schoolbag or hang on pet collar, real-time viewing locator effectively avoids your kids, pets are lost. Provide a last seen pin-drop on map via APP to help you recover your items and search your car in parking site.

📍Multi-function: Anti-lost alarm, GPS tracking device, remote control self-portrait. Works as a remote shutter for self-portrait, You can remote control the smart phone camera of your with press on the finder button.