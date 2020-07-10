4 mystery objects spotted in deep space, unlike anything ever seen

LOOK UP IN THE SKY: COMET IS VISIBLE

Kristine Spekkens, an astronomer from the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University, told the science internet site that the objects seem to be something maybe not yet probed.

“It may also be that these are an extension of previously known class of objects that we haven’t been able to explore,” she said. Scientists have referred to the objects as ORCs, or “odd radio circles.”

The Australian astronomers in the study noted that the objects were found while focusing on the Evolutionary Map of the Universe Pilot, an all-sky continuum survey, employing a square kilometer array pathfinder telescope.

The objects were referred to as circular, “edge-brightened discs.” They don’t “correspond to any known type of object.” Two of them are relatively close together, which may indicate some relation. Two also feature “an optical galaxy near the center of the radio emission.”

“We speculate that they may represent a spherical shock wave from an extra-galactic transient event, or the outflow, or a remnant, from a radio galaxy viewed end-on,” the boffins wrote.

The scholarly papers were posted on Arxiv.org.

The paper lists a few possible explanations but dismisses them. They theorized that it may be a supernova remnant, galactic planetary nebula or a face-on star-forming galaxy or ring galaxy.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The face-on star-forming galaxy theory, for example, was dashed, in part, as a result of “lack of measurable optical emission” in comparison to the radio emission.