4 missing kayakers found safe in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO– Four young kayakers were saved from Lake Michigan following an hours long search.

A 13- year-old young boy and 3 others– any age 19– are in excellent condition and did not require medical support.

The 4 teenagers took 2 inflatable kayaks onto the lake at Sam Leone Beach in Rogers Park in between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Their possessions were found on the beach in the 1200 block of West Touhy.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit, authorities and fire department scuba divers, Coast Guard and a helicopter began looking for the missing teenagers around 10: 30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department suspended its efforts at midnight

The Coast Guard found the kayakers right before 1 a.m. Monday, seven-miles off coast.

Coast Guard brought them to Montrose Harbor where paramedics examined them out and reunited them with household.

The teenagers might have wound up up until now from coast when difficult weather condition moved in.