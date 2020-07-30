4 LA men admit to Skid Row voter-fraud scheme, DA announces

Christopher Joseph Williams, 41, and Nickey Demelvin Huntley, 45, each pleaded no contest to one felony count of flowing an effort or petition consisting of incorrect, created or fictitious names.

Prosecutors stated the group obtained numerous incorrect and created signatures on state tally petitions and citizen registration types in Los Angeles’s Skid Row area, a downtown location long pestered by homelessness.

They supposedly provided people $1 and cigarettes for their involvement in the scheme throughout the 2016 and 2018 election cycles.

Howard was offered a three-year suspended sentence and 3 years of official probation. Wise got a suspended sentence of 16 months.

Williams and Huntley were each offered 3 years of official probation. Another accused, Norman Hall, 62, was sentenced in February to a year in prison, official probation and 100 hours of social work.