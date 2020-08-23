4-in-1 Mini Mechanical Treadmill, with Mechanical Treadmill, Sit-ups Pannel, T-wisting Machine, Draw Rope Mechanical and Massage Wheel LED Display Folded Mechanical Treadmill, with Tablet Stand.



Price: $245.00

(as of Aug 23,2020 15:34:05 UTC – Details)





Special treadmill for the elderly, professional low speed 0.5km/h. Maximum load: 240 kg; Product size: 128x115x60cm; Contain: 1x Treadmill. Three-stop slope adjustment, adjust the slope, can control the difficulty of training, to achieve fitness intensity needs.

A variety of sports methods are displayed so that sports are no longer single. Walking exercise, jogging exercise, walking exercise, leg press exercise, parallel bars exercise, push-up exercise.

Real-time hand-held heart rate monitoring, control running speed by mastering heart rate, improve the quality and effect of exercise. LCD LED display. 3 modes only, display time, calories, distance, speed

Safety handrails are added, and the area of ​​the handrails is lengthened to increase the sense of security. Exercise more assured, suitable for elders. The safety auxiliary belt protects the user from accidents during running and assists in walking backwards.

6 shock-absorbing pads on the base directly contact the ground, which can buffer the pressure and increase the friction to prevent the treadmill from sliding and avoid scratching the floor. Easy to disassemble and fold, no installation required. Folding less than 0.2 square meters.