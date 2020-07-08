4-foot snake rings Overland Park man’s doorbell

Kyle Crane of Overland Park, Kansas, didn’t understand what initially caused his Ring doorbell to send him an alert Monday night.From first glance, Crane thought it had been a lizard that rang the doorbell and caused him to obtain a notification on his phone. But as he quickly discovered it will be was not a lizard.“Not what I expected,” Crane said in a video that he shared with KMBC 9 News. “It’s a rat snake just hanging out on my Ring doorbell. I thought it was a lizard. I saw some motion, and I was wondering how he got out here. Then I come out here, and I see we have a snake.”A 4-foot-long rat snake to be exact.Rat snakes are very common in Kansas, plus they pose no threat to humans. They are nonvenomous snakes that kill by constriction and will grow to between 3 to 7 feet long.Crane safely relocated the snake to a creek nearby.

Kyle Crane of Overland Park, Kansas, didn’t know what initially caused his Ring doorbell to send him an alert Monday night.

From first glance, Crane thought it was a lizard that rang the doorbell and caused him to get a notification on his phone.

But as he quickly discovered it will be was not a lizard.

“Not what I expected,” Crane said in a video that he shared with KMBC 9 News. “It’s a rat snake just hanging out on my Ring doorbell. I thought it was a lizard. I saw some motion, and I was wondering how he got out here. Then I come out here, and I see we have a snake.”

A 4-foot-long rat snake to be exact.

Rat snakes are very common in Kansas, plus they pose no threat to humans. They are nonvenomous snakes that kill by constriction and will grow to between 3 to 7 feet long.

Crane safely relocated the snake to a creek nearby.