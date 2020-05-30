4 films to be produced in Armenia till the end of the year – Panorama

Three movie manufacturing firms in Armenia accomplished 43 films since 2015 with 14 films deliberate to launch till the end of the ongoing year, in accordance to the knowledge by the State Statistical Committee of Armenia.

The movie productions completed in 2019 embody full-size, documentary quick and animation films. Some 1 140 448.4 AMD have been allotted for manufacturing of 43 films, out of which 750 thousand for the year of 2019, the supply mentioned.