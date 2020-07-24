4 family members drown off Alexandria coast – Middle East Monitor

Four members of the very same family have actually drowned in Egypt in the Al-Ajami district of the northern city of Alexandria.

The body of 19- year-old Ghada Rajab Hanafi and her 15- year-old bro Mohammed Rajab Hanafi were pulled from the sea whilst the bodies of their bro Hanafi Rajab Hanafi and their cousin are still missing out on.

The family were investing the day on Al-Safa beach, part of a rocky shoreline where a variety of individuals have actually drowned.

The beach is a couple of metres from Al-Nakheel Beach, referred to as “the beach of death”, among the most harmful beaches in Alexandria due to the rocky jetty and fast-moving waters.

According to the Associated Press, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, beaches have actually been closed throughout the nation and for that reason lifeguards are not on task.

READ: Batel project gets in touch with leaders, officers of Egypt army to act

In March, Egyptian authorities closed beaches along the northern coasts, consisting of Alexandria, as a preventative step to suppress the spread of coronavirus.

Head of Alexandria Central Tourism and Resorts Administration, Major General Jamal Rashad, stated that the strong, high waves and absence of lifeguards or coastguards was the factor the family members drowned.

On 10 July, 12 individuals, consisting of a 14- year-old, drowned on “the beach of death”.

After a young kid encountered the sea he started having a hard time therefore a guy leapt in to save him prior to having troubles himself.

Nine others followed and drowned likewise.

In 2018, 8 individuals passed away in the area of 10 days which caused the closure of the beach. On one day alone 16 individuals passed away.

Members of parliament have actually required the beach be closed to the general public.