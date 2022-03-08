On March 8, 140 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2803 tests were performed, 512 citizens recovered, 4 citizens died due to coronavirus.

Thus, a total of 421,541 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 407,082 were cured. 4277 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,552 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1630.

4 coronary carriers died in one day.

A total of 2,921,750 tests were performed.