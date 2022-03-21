On March 21, 21 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 1752 tests were performed, 73 citizens recovered, 3 citizens died of coronavirus.

Thus, a total of 422,328 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 409,430 were cured. 2630 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,598 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1670. The previous day, one death was registered when the patient had a coronary heart disease, but the death occurred for another reason.

4 coronary carriers died in one day.

A total of 2,952,590 tests were performed.