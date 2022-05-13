“Four countries in the world have withdrawn their decisions to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo,” said Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic at a Security Council meeting on Kosovo’s application to join the Council of Europe.

Selakovic noted that they are sending a message to the Council of Europe not to start the process of admitting Kosovo to its ranks.

“Today I handed over to President Vuիչiիչ the diplomatic notes of the four countries that are withdrawing their decisions on the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Kosovo, and the Security Council will authorize the President to inform the public at a convenient time which countries are in question.

“Thus, we give the member states of the Council of Europe the opportunity not to start the process of Kosovo’s accession in June, we also show our readiness for negotiations and dialogue,” Ria Novosti quoted the Serbian Foreign Minister as saying.

Nikola Selakovic added that they will continue to fight for the withdrawal of third countries’ recognition of Kosovo’s independence.