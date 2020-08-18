A video shared on social media appears to show a man, who family attorney Ben Crump has identified as George Floyd, on the ground, with an officer from Minneapolis Police Department placing his knee behind his neck forcing Floyd’s face into the ground. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement, according to officials.
4 cops fired after video shows one kneeling on neck of black man who later died
