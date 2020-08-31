[4 Bonus Item] Simbans TangoTab 10 Inch Kids Tablet with RED Bumper Case 2020 Model, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB Disk, Android 9 Pie, WiFi, USB, HDMI, Bluetooth, 2+5 MP Camera Computer PC – TK93



Product Description

Simbans TangoTab 10 Inch Kids Tablet



Technical Specifications



Processor: Quad Core MTK8163 1.3GHz/Core

Screen: 10.1 inch tablet. 16:9 Capacitive IPS touch screen. Resolution: 1280*800 pixels Screen

Storage: 64 Gig disk drive, can be upgraded with up to 128 GB of micro-SD card chip for file storage

RAM: 3 GB DDR3

Operating System: Google Android 9 Pie

Camera: 2.0 M Front Camera and 5.0 Back Camera

Connectivity: WIFI (2.4 GHz and 5 GHZ), Bluetooth and built-in GPS receiver (can be used for navigation)

Applications: Google Apps (Gmail, YouTube, etc.) and Google PLAY (use it to download FREE Games and apps)

Ports: Mini-HDMI, Micro USB (supports OTG host), USB-A, DC charging, Audio, Micro-SD Card Slot

Know more about TangoTab



What’s in the box?

A Silicone case designed to withstand accidental drops and bumps. A carrying pouch, which you can use when you and your child are on-the-go, charging cables, Travel Adaptors and one pre-applied Screen Protector.

5 pre-installed Educational Apps:

This TangoTab Kids Edition tablet has 5 pre-installed educational apps for your children.

Beautiful Imperishable Gift Box

The Tablet is packed inside a Beautiful box to make it perfect Gift for any occasions.

4 FREE BONUS ITEMS INCLUDED – A high-quality silicone case made to withstand accidental drops and bumps, a carrying pouch, a universal power adaptor and a pre-applied screen protector. A total of $40 value included for FREE in the box.

KIDS APPS – Comes with 5 pre-installed apps for children, as well as a Kids-lock app to keep you children safe from potentially dangerous websites.

REMIUM 10 INCH TABLET with SUPERIOR CPU – High Power MediaTek Quad core processor which boosts the multitasking abilities of the tablet. 10″ IPS display, 64 GB internal storage, and up to 8 hours of battery life. Supports SD cards up to 128 gigabytes. Bluetooth, GPS and micro-USB port provides all the connectivity options you want.

HIGH RESOLUTION SCREEN, LARGE DISK and TV CONNECTIVITY – The IPS HD screen resolution makes pictures crystal clear and the 64GB disk allows you to download thousands of kids learning apps as from the Google play store. Connect your tablet to the TV via its mini HDMI port and view your movies on the large screen. One of the best tablets for watching movies on Netflix, Playing Games and Browsing Internet

WORRY FREE PURCHASE – Comes with 1-year warranty and customer satisfaction guarantee. You can contact us for any questions that you may have and our top-notch customer service staff will be ready to assist you.