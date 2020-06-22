4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments last month

In May, 4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments, up from 2 million at the end of March, based on Black Knight, a mortgage data company. That brings the overall delinquency rate for May to 8%.
But it isn’t likely every one in forbearance will eventually be able to repay what they owe and banks and housing industry experts are keeping a close eye on the delinquency numbers to ascertain just how many people are falling behind, whether they’re in forbearance or maybe not.
The report shows that serious delinquencies are increasing, up more than 50% over the past 8 weeks, with 631,000 homeowners now 90 days or even more past due. But Black Knight’s tracking of mortgage payments on a daily basis demonstrates already an increased share of payments have already been made in June than by this point in May, suggesting the delinquencies may be leveling off.
Many homeowners who entered in to a forbearance program that allowed them to delay their payment still made their regular payment over the past couple of months, the research showed, although the share that are still making payments is dropping. In April, just under 1 / 2 of people in forbearance made their regular monthly payment. By the end of May, that number had fallen to a little more than the usual quarter. By June 15, only 15% had made their payment.
The states with the best percentage of loans which are not current are Mississippi — with a delinquency rate of 13%, Louisiana at 12%, followed closely by New York, New Jersey and Florida, all at 11%.
The next step following serious non-payment is typically foreclosure. But moratoriums on foreclosure and the forbearance programs, which keep homes from being foreclosed on while homeowners come in the program, signify foreclosure levels are at record lows — for now. The share of homeowners in active foreclosure is the lowest it’s been since Black Knight began tracking 20 years back.