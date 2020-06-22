4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments last month

In May, 4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments, up from 2 million at the end of March, based on Black Knight, a mortgage data company. That brings the overall delinquency rate for May to 8%.

The rate includes borrowers that have arranged to delay or defer their mortgage payment by getting into a forbearance program with their loan servicer, as well as homeowners who have missed payments without such protection. Those in forbearance are protected from being noted as delinquent in their credit report and so are expected to assist their lender to arrange a repayment plan.

But it isn’t likely every one in forbearance will eventually be able to repay what they owe and banks and housing industry experts are keeping a close eye on the delinquency numbers to ascertain just how many people are falling behind, whether they’re in forbearance or maybe not.

The report shows that serious delinquencies are increasing, up more than 50% over the past 8 weeks, with 631,000 homeowners now 90 days or even more past due. But Black Knight’s tracking of mortgage payments on a daily basis demonstrates already an increased share of payments have already been made in June than by this point in May, suggesting the delinquencies may be leveling off.