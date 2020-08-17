3Plus Cruz Hybrid Smart Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Physical Hands, Touch Screen for Android/iOS in Black



Advanced Display

With a tap of the screen watch the TFT display on the 3Plus Cruz Hybrid Smart Watch come to life with its vibrant colors and clear picture! The water-resistant design and durable wristband are perfect for an active lifestyle, while the physical watch hands are a luxurious look perfect for the office.

Instant Notifications

Instantly receive and read notifications on your 3Plus Cruz Hybrid Smart Watch. From incoming and missed calls, texts, social media alerts, emails, and calendar notifications always stay connected with family and friends. Even control music, use camera, and see weather right from your watch!

Heart Rate Sensor

Get the latest technology with the 3Plus Cruz Hybrid Smart Watch that offers a built-in heart rate monitor that tracks your heart rate and sends alerts if it becomes too high or low to ensure a safe and effective workout. Even create custom alerts and alarms that will remind you to maintain a healthy lifestyle!

Activity tracking—steps, distance, calories, active minutes & inactivity

Physical watch hands with TFT touchscreen display

Heart rate sensor

Receives texts & social media notifications

Maximum Usage Time – 720 hours