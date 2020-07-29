3Pack iPhone Charger Cable 6FT, Lightning Cables Long 6 Foot Sync Fast Charging USB Cord for iPhone 11 Pro Max X XS XR / 8/8 Plus / 7/7 Plus / 6/6 Plus / 5S / iPad iPod,Gold



Price: $10.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 19:03:04 UTC – Details)

Product Description

high efficiency

High-quality Tinned copper wire maximizes signal quality and increases durability. Sync and . Charge at fast speeds on your lightning devices. Our technology teams make thousands of tests to ensure 100% safety

Lightning USB Cables

Gold-plating technology to improve the wearability and prevent corrosion;Thick and has more copper wiring inside to make charging transmission up to three times faster than ordinary cables and makes it safer.

High Speed Charge & Sync

Charge around 10% faster than many standard cables and sync at speeds of up to 480Mbps through wide diameter 28 / 21 AWG data and power wires.

Perfect 6ft Length

The charger cable is suitable for different occasions, for example, in the bedroom, office or even in the car, you can use this cable to charge the device without worrying.

Gold-plating technology

Gold-plating technology to improve the wearability and prevent corrosion;Thick and has more copper wiring inside to make charging transmission up to three times faster than ordinary cables and makes it safer.

Compatible

Compatible With: iPhone X,iPhone 7,iPhone6s,iPhone6s Plus, iPhone 6 Plus,6, iPhone 5, 5c, 5s,Ipad Pro,iPad 4, iPad5, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini Retina.iPod Nano 7, iPod Touch 5,

CHARGE & DATA TRANSMISSION

Great performance ensures your devices syncs and charge simultaneously with up to 480 mb/s transferring speed. maximum charging speed up to 2.1A, charge faster than most standard cables and work better for tablets and quick charge devices.

Strong Lightning wire: Strong Teflon core structure, toughened aramid fiber core (KEVLAR) and laser-welded connectors

high efficiency: High-quality Tinned copper wire maximizes signal quality and increases durability. Sync and . Charge at fast speeds on your lightning devices. Our technology teams make thousands of tests to ensure 100% safety

Compatible Devices: iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max X XS Max XR / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / SE / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen.

What You Get: SMALLElectric Lightning Cables 6FT x 3Pack, Six months refund service and friendly customer service. Any questions or product damaged please contact us.