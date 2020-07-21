3Pack 6ft Charger Cable CABEPOW for Long 6 Foot iPhone Charger Cord/Data Sync Fast iPhone USB Charging Cable Cord Compatible for iPhone X Case/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6s Plus/5s/5,iPad Mini Case(Black)



ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device. Simply connect the Lightning adapter to your Apple device and the USB end into a wall adapter or USB hub to charge or into your computer to sync data.

This Lightning to USB A Cable is perfect for your home, workplace, car, or nightstand.

Durable Material

Connector material is formed using a hard and soft TPE to ensure durability. Innovative engineering is used to create an almost-unbreakable bond

Ultra-Durable

features high-quality copper wires that maximize signal quality and increase durability. Instead of plastics or Polycarbonate, the cable uses a unique nylon fiber cloth for its protective cover. Wound tightly around the cord, the high-tensile nylon fiber cloth offers superior strength and a bit of flexibility.

For complete charging and syncing, this cable works with Apple devices that have a Lightning port, including the Apple iPhone 11 11Pro Pro Max iPhone Xs Max Xs X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5, iPad Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3, iPod nano (7th generation), and iPod touch (5th generation). It’s compatible with the latest iOS 13.

Please Note:



This cable is not compatible with Lifeproof iPhone 6 / 6 Plus cases. It will fit Lifeproof cases for other Apple devices as well as the vast majority of cases from other manufacturers.

Faster Charging

With wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance, Cabepow Lightning Cable provides one of the fastest charges any USB charger is capable of

Free to Outside

perfect length of these charging cables allows you to move around freely as you charging your devices.

Free to office

perfect length means comfortable at-home charging. Take calls, message your friends, and watch videos while relaxing—all while your iPhone receives an optimized charge.

Free to Roam

perfect Length , you can charge your device in a comfortable position, and it is also easy to coil up if you do not need to use extra length.

➤Superior Quality : iPhone connector, syncing and charging at the same time at the fastest speed on your iPhone devices for short length. The cables core and the multi strand premium copper core wires ensure superior data transfer with fast and stable charging. Our technology teams make thousands of tests to ensure 100% safety for your device.

➤Ultra Durable iPhone charger : Reinforced stress points with a 10000+ bend lifespan make iPhone cord many times more durable than anything else on the market.

➤Remarkable iPhone Charger for Outdoor : Double shielding and tangle free design significantly enhance the interference protection to cope with any outdoor activities. The anodized connectors ensure superior functionality under heavy usage.

➤Perfect Compatible iPhone Cable : Made for iPhone, iPad and iPod. Support iPhone X Case / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus /6 Plus / 6 / SE / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Air / Air 2, iPad mini Case, iPad, iPad Pro 10.5-inch / iPad Pro 12.9-inch / iPad Pro 12.9-inch / iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPod nano , iPod touch and iPod touch.Compatible with all iOS9 devices. The super slim iPhone connector head slots into virtually all case openings. Don’t be denied your case of choice by a bulky cable