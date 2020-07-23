3M Open: Who has the most wins at the event

It is successful the 3M Championship, formerly called the Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event which ran for 26 years.

The course features 4 difficult holes, consisting of a 502- lawn par-4 hole, which requires rivals to browse a big mounding to the left of a sloping green, which is formed around the lake’s edge.

The competition will likewise see $1.5 million contributed to regional companies supporting those affected by COVID-19 and groups defending social justice efforts.

Participants consist of safeguarding champ Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson.

Who has won the most times at the event? Take an appearance at the list listed below.

KENNY PERRY: 3 WINS

Kenny Perry plays a tee shot on the 3rd hole throughout the last round of the PGA TRIP Champions Invesco QQQ Championship at Sherwood Country Club on November 3, 2019 in Thousand Oaks,California (Photo by Stan Badz/ PGA TRIP through Getty Images).

Kenny Perry was the initially and just rival to win back-to-back titles at the 3M Championship in 2014 and2015 He won once again in 2018, the competition’s last year on PGA Tour Champions.

HALE IRWIN: 3 WINS

Hale Irwin tees off on the 2nd hole throughout the preliminary of the PGA TRIP Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Club on January 16, 2020 in Ka’upulehu-Kona,Hawaii (Photo by Chris Condon/ PGA TRIP through Getty Images).

Hale Irwin won his very first 3M Championship in 1997 when the competition was called the Burnet Senior Classic, held at the Bunker Hills Golf Course in CoonRapids He won one more time on this course in 1999 prior to taking house his 3rd title in 2002, after the event had actually relocated to TPC Twin Cities.

BERNHARD LANGER: 2 WINS

Bernhard Langer plays a tee shot on the ninth hole throughout the last round of the PGA TRIP Champions Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National on March 1, 2020 in Tucson,Arizona (Photo by Stan Badz/ PGA TRIP through Getty Images ).

Bernhard Langer, among the most effective golf players on the PGA Tour Champions, took house the 3M Championship title two times, when in 2009 and after that once again in 2012.

