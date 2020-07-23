3M Open: Who has the most wins at the event

It is successful the 3M Championship, formerly called the Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event which ran for 26 years.

The course features 4 difficult holes, consisting of a 502- lawn par-4 hole, which requires rivals to browse a big mounding to the left of a sloping green, which is formed around the lake’s edge.

The competition will likewise see $1.5 million contributed to regional companies supporting those affected by COVID-19 and groups defending social justice efforts.

Participants consist of safeguarding champ Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson.

Who has won the most times at the event? Take an appearance at the list listed below.

KENNY PERRY: 3 WINS

Kenny Perry was the initially and just rival to win back-to-back titles at the 3M Championship in 2014 and2015 He won once again in 2018, the competition’s last year on PGA Tour Champions.

HALE IRWIN: 3 WINS

Hale Irwin won his very first 3M Championship in 1997 when the competition was called the Burnet Senior Classic, held at the Bunker Hills Golf Course in CoonRapids He won one more time on this course in 1999 prior to taking house his 3rd title in 2002, after the event had actually relocated to TPC Twin Cities.

BERNHARD LANGER: 2 WINS

Bernhard Langer, among the most effective golf players on the PGA Tour Champions, took house the 3M Championship title two times, when in 2009 and after that once again in 2012.