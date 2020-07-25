3M Open: Two share lead as Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood miss cut | Golf News



















An appearance back at the very best of the action from another low-scoring day at the 2nd round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood both suffered early exits the 3M Open, as Tony Finau moved within a shot of the midway lead in Minnesota.

Koepka heads into back-to-back title defences at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and PGA Championship over the next two weeks with two missed out on cuts in his last 3 starts, after the four-time significant champ published a level-par 71 at TPC Twin Cities to slip a shot outside the cut mark.

Fleetwood – making his very first competitive start considering that March due to the coronavirus pandemic – likewise stopped working to reach the weekend following a one-over 72, as Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski shared the lead after a hot and damp 2nd round.

Fleetwood had not played considering that the Players Championship in March, that was cancelled after the opening round

The set published ratings of 66 and 67 respectively to get to 12 under, with Finau in tied-third along with Talor Gooch and safeguarding champ Matthew Wolff 3 off the rate in a share of sixth.

Koepka combined two birdies with as numerous bogeys throughout his 2nd round, nailing a 40- footer at the 14 th however completing his round with 4 straight pars, while Fleetwood ended the week on one over after stopping working to transform from 4 feet on his last hole.

Koepka has actually just published one around the world top-10 considering that completing 4th at the Tour Championship last August

Overnight leader Werenski, beginning on the back 9, drained pipes a 30- footer at the par-five 11 th and published back-to-back birdies from the 17 th, prior to recuperating from a bogey at the 3rd to get chance ats the 5th and seventh.

Thompson likewise rests on 12 under after following 3 straight birdies from the 5th by including another at the 11 th and after that pitching in from off the 14 th green, with the American holing a 20- footer at the 17 th however then missing out on a six-foot putt for the straight-out lead at the last.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Finau sits a shot off the rate after a five-under 66, with a 20- foot birdie at the 4th and hole-out eagle from the fairway at the 6th moving him up the leaderboard.

The world No 17, who misused a commanding lead at the Memorial Tournament recently, missed out on a five-footer to conserve par at the 8th prior to following a two-putt birdie at the par-five 12 th by including additional gains at the 16 th and 18 th.

Finau completed 8th at Muirfield Village recently after rounds of 73 and 78 over the weekend

Gooch made a charge late in the day with a bogey-free 65 in blustery conditions to move along with Finau, with China’s Xinjun Zhang two off the rate in 5th following a four-under 67.

Harris English – in the last group – kipped down 31 and after that made 3 birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 3rd to get to 8 under for the day and within two of the lead, just to close his second-round 65 with back-to-back bogeys.

