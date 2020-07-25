3M Open: Tony Finau one off lead in search of second PGA Tour win | Golf News



















Tony Finau assesses getting within a shot of the midway lead at the 3MOpen .

Tony Finau is delighting in another chance difficulty for a second PGA Tour title after closing within a shot of the lead at the 3M Open inMinnesota

The world No 17 followed an opening-round 65 with a five-under 66 at TPC Twin Cities to sit in tied-third together with Talor Gooch and stay in touch with midway leaders Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson.

Finau is yet to contribute to his advancement PGA Tour success at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and carded rounds of 73 and 78 over the weekend – from a leading position – at the Memorial Tournament, although has actually been motivated by his start to the week.

“When you shoot two rounds in the 60, it doesn’t matter how the conditions are playing, you know you’re playing good golf,” Finau stated. “It’s been 2 truly tidy rounds for me, you can constantly develop off that.

“Going into the weekend, I discover myself one shot back of a couple people entering into the weekend, so I understand I’m going to provide myself a possibility to win today, which is constantly a fantastic sensation.

“You find out here there are two or three guys that are going to play well every week and kind of run away from the field, so hopefully that’s me towards the end of the tournament.”

Finau has swing coach Boyd Summerhays filling in for him as caddie today, after choosing to divide from veteran bagman Greg Bodine after his eighth-place surface at Muirfield Village recently.

” I believed we [him and Summerhays] chose our areas truly well up until now today,” Finau included. “I constantly have the length when I desire it, however that does not indicate I require to be aggressive all the time.

“My coach understands my video game truly well. we consider golf I believe extremely likewise and he’s shown to be quite advantageous these very first couple days, I believe. It’s been terrific to have him out there, for somebody like him to see the video game up close.

“I think with all this quarantine and Covid, you don’t really have the opportunity for people to see you play. for him, it’s actually quite beneficial as a coach I think to be inside the ropes and more so just to see me play up close.”

