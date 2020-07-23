3M Open: Tony Finau in contention as Richy Werenski sets pace | Golf News



















An appearance back at the very best of the action from the opening round of the PGA Tour’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota

Tony Finau and safeguarding champ Matthew Wolff both made strong starts to the 3M Open, as Richy Werenski set the early pace in Minnesota.

Finau, who led at the Memorial Tournament recently prior to shooting 73-78 over the weekend, published a six-under 65 throughout the opening round at TPC Twin Cities to equate to the most affordable rating of the early morning wave.

Wolff matched Finau’s overall to get within 2 of the lead, as Werenski blended 9 birdies with a sole bogey to card a round-of-the-day 63 and offer himself a one-shot lead over Michael Thompson.

Werenski is presently world No 248

Playing along with Dustin Johnson – who withdrew after an opening-round 78 due to a back injury – Finau made close-range birdies at the 12 th and 16 th prior to beginning his 2nd 9 with 4 birdies in a six-hole stretch from the very first.

Finau stopped working to get up and below simply off the seventh however counteracted his bogey by rolling in from 12 feet at the next, as Nick Watney birdied 3 of his last 4 holes to likewise get to 6 under along with Ryan Moore and China’s Xinjun Zhang.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Wolff headed out in the afternoon and made the best start with a five-foot birdie at the very first, prior to getting better from a bogey at the beside publish 3 straight gains from the 5th.

Last year’s winner dropped a chance at the ninth however apologized with back-to-back birdies at the 12 th, with Wolff transforming from 12 feet at the 16 th and get a chance at the last to delve into the share of 3rd.

Wolff is chasing after a 2nd PGA Tour title

Max Homa is likewise 2 off the pace, while Bo Van Pelt is in the group a more shot back after shooting a hole-in- one at the par 3 8th on his method to an opening-round 66.

Johnson, the highest-ranked gamer in the field, struck 4 balls into the water in the area of 2 holes, with a seven-over 78 leaving him bottom of the leaderboard when he chose to withdraw.

