3M Open: Richy Werenski makes up four shots in last six holes to reclaim tie for lead with Michael Thompson | Golf News





Richy Werenski recovered a share of the lead with a fantastic surface

Richy Werenski reeled in veteran leader Michael Thompson to restore a share of the lead heading into the last round of the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Thompson was four shots clear of the chasing pack after he birdied the 12 th to get to 16 under, however that was his last gain of the round and he carded his only bogey at the 17 th while Werenski birdied 3 of the last four holes to restore a tie at the top.

Michael Thompson led by four shots with six to play

Tony Finau’s quote for an evasive 2nd PGA Tour title stays undamaged as he recuperated from an unsure start to restore a 69 and remain within 2 of the leaders together with previous Masters champ Charl Schwartzel, who powered into a tie for 3rd with an outstanding 66.

Werenski got the upper hand in his battle with over night co-leader Thompson when he birdied the 2nd and 4th, with both techniques settling simply a couple of inches from the cup, however there was a two-shot swing at the next when Werenski three-putted from within 30 feet and Thompson tapped in from close quarters for birdie.

Thompson then got control of the competition as he two-putted for birdie at the long 6th and holed from 25 feet for his 3rd in a row at 7, and a Werenski bogey at 11 was followed by a Thompson birdie at the 12 th which raised him four strokes clear.

But Werenski reacted with birdies at 15 and 16 prior to Thompson airmailed the green at the 17 th and might not get his pitched within 15 feet of the flag, leading to his very first bogey of the day, and he intensified that mistake with another minutes later on when he obstructed his drive into water at the last.

Werenski birdied 3 of the last four to draw level

However, after taking his drop he smashed a vibrant three-wood straight at the pin from 270 backyards and, having directly cleared the threat, he discovered the back-left bunker and played a superb escape which went out to tap-in variety for a closing par.

Werenski was required to lay up from the left rough, however he snapped a wedge to 8 feet and holed the putt for birdie to bring back parity with Thompson, with Finau and Schwartzel prowling on 13- under par.

Finau opened with a birdie however then bogeyed the next 2 prior to a 15- foot putt for birdie at the 8th raised his spirits, and he drilled an imposing iron to four feet at the ninth which he transformed to return into red numbers by the turn.

Tony Finau is 2 back entering into the last day

He likewise birdied 12 and 15 either side of another acne at the 13 th, and he parred in to stay in a share of 3rd with Schwartzel, who eagled the 6th and likewise birdied 2 of the last 3 holes to declare the clubhouse lead up until the last threeball of the day came in.

Max Homa moved himself to 12 under after making 8 birdies in a 64, with Cameron Tringale one even more back after a best-of-the-day 63 which was blighted just by one error at his last hole, while Ryder Cup star Alex Noren is likewise in the seven-man group on 11 under after a 66.