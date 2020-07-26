3M Open: Michael Thompson stays strong down the stretch to land first win since 2013 | Golf News





Michael Thompson won the 3M Open by 2 shots

Michael Thompson is a PGA Tour champ for the 2nd time after he held back a variety of oppositions to clinch success at the 3M Open in Minneapolis.

Thompson revealed remarkable nerve over the last 3 holes at TPC Twin Cities, recovering the straight-out lead with a sensational sand conserve for an essential birdie at 16 prior to he liquidated the competition with a cast-iron par at 17 and a bonus offer birdie at the last to seal a first win in over 7 years by 2 shots.

Adam Long roared into the clubhouse lead with a 64

Adam Long delighted in a sensational weekend as he followed his third-round 63 with a closing 64 that offered him outright 2nd put on 17 under, ahead of a group of 8 gamers a stroke even more back that included seasonal nearly-man Tony Finau, previous Masters champ Charl Schwartzel and European Ryder Cup hero Alex Noren.

Thompson did not get his last settle to the wanted start as he followed 2 opening pars with a three-putt bogey at the 3rd and unexpectedly discovered himself going after, however the undaunted 35- year-old clawed the shot back at the 5th and after that holed from 20 feet for another birdie at 6.

An exceptional technique from a fairway bunker to 10 feet at the 10 th established another birdie and, after 5 strong pars, he sprinkled out to a number of feet at the driveable par-four 16 th which raised him to 18 under and above clubhouse leader Long.

Thompson securely worked out the difficult par-three 17 th in par, and his nerves persevered on the 72 nd hole as he crafted a rock-solid par which finished a four-under 67, protecting his first win since making his advancement at the Honda Classic in March 2013.

Long had actually scraped into the weekend with absolutely nothing to extra on Friday night, however he made big strides up the leaderboard with a Saturday 63, and 4 birdies in 5 holes on the front 9 on Sunday offered him an authentic opportunity of success.

He kept his charge after the turn as he got more chance ats 10 and 12 prior to including another at 16, however he three-putted from long variety on the penultimate green – a mistake that was to show definitive in the result.

Thompson birdied 2 of the last 3 holes for his first win since 2013

A closing birdie topped a 64 and made him the clubhouse lead for over an hour, however Thompson’s imperturbable composure down the stretch made sure Long would have to go for the runner-up position on his own, his finest outcome since the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November.

Robby Shelton was first into the scorer’s hut on 16 under when he birdied 6 of the last 8 holes to card a 64, and he quickly had business when Charles Howell III signed for a 65 and commemorated an impressive 96 th leading-10 surface on the PGA Tour.

Emiliano Grillo (65) and Noren (66) cut off the American supremacy at the leading end of the leaderboard as they signed up with the logjam on 16 under which was extended when Finau birdied the last to total a 68.

Alex Noren belonged to an eight-man tie for 3rd

Finau shared the lead early on when he birdied 2 of the first 3 holes, following a 25- foot putt at the 2nd with another from outdoors 30 feet on the next green, however the putts dried up for the big-hitting Ryder Cup star as he handled simply 2 more gains at 10 and 18 while dropping a chance at the 13 th.

Social media ace Max Homa (67), Cameron Tringale (66) and over night co-leader Richy Werenski (70) likewise ended up in the big share of 3rd together with Schwartzel, who had to dig deep after a double-bogey at the 2nd to restore a 68 and claim his 2nd top-five of the season.