3M Open: Michael Thompson savours all the benefits which come with being a PGA Tour winner | Golf News

Michael Thompson’s feelings were cutting loose after the 35- year-old landed his 2nd PGA Tour title with a two-shot triumph at the 3M Open in Minneapolis.

An psychological Michael Thompson commemorated his hard-fought win at the 3M Open which “solidified” his enduring belief that he can contend versus the finest golf enthusiasts in the world.

Thompson made his development win on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic in 2013, however he withstood lots of a tough season after that first triumph and needed to contend in Korn Ferry Tour occasions towards the end of the season 4 times to keep his card for the following season.

Minnesota Vikings star Kyle Rudolph was on hand to assist at the discussion

But his effort and unfaltering self-confidence in his own capability settled at TPC Twin Cities, where he birdied 2 of the last 3 holes to claim a two-shot accomplishment ahead of a fast-finishing Adam Long, with 8 gamers connected for 3rd put on 16 under.

Thompson now has the high-end of “job security” for the next 2 years on the PGA Tour, while he has actually likewise protected entry into the upcoming majors and World Golf Championship occasions, and he is especially eagerly anticipating the United States Open in September at Winged Foot, a location he referred to as “my favourite golf course in the entire world”.

“This win validates the first win,” stated the 35- year-old. “It strengthens my existence on the PGA Tour and shows to my peers that I’m a risk each week which’s what I wish to be.

Thompson made a outstanding birdie from the sand at the 16 th

“This has actually been my dream since I was 7 years of ages, to use the PGATour I never ever surpassed possibly winning one time, and to have it take place at such a excellent occasion on such a excellent golf course under these conditions with the field that we had today, it was a shootout today.

” I indicate, anyone might have won. It simply indicates the world to me since it strengthens in my mind that I’m among the finest golf enthusiasts in the world which I can contend every week out here.

“It’s task security for 2 more years, it’s benefits of the sponsors that I have and it provides me the self-confidence to understand that I can contend on the greatest phase in the world in this video game which I can do it once again.

Thompson now gets approved for the United States Open, the Masters and the Players Championship

“To have the chances to play in a few of the larger competitions, to complete the year and put myself in a possibility to make Atlanta, I’ve never ever remained in a much better position, I believe, than today on the PGATour Man, I am munching at the bit to go show myself once again truly.

“Next week is another opportunity on a golf course that I absolutely love. Winged Foot for the US Open is my favourite golf course in the entire world. I mean, you couldn’t have written a better script for where I’m at right now.”

Thompson made just 3 bogeys in the whole competition while acquiring 22 birdies, which he credited to his strong tee-to-green video game and a excellent touch with the putter.

“I just really stuck to my game, played Michael Thompson golf and allowed my putter to speak volumes, I think,” he included. “To struck those shots boiling down the stretch, those last 2 holes are hard.

“I mean, on 18 you’ve got to step up and hit a good tee shot and even the lay-up you’ve got to hit a good shot, and then to put myself in a position to have a 15-footer where all I have to do is lag it up there, uphill right-to-left putt, I mean, I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect scenario to finish a tournament. To see that go in was just relieving.”