3G/4G LTE Outdoor Solar-Powered Celluar Security Camera, Wirefree Rechargeable Battery Camera System w/SD Socket and Cloud, 1080p Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, PIR Motion Sensor, Reolink Go+Solar Panel

Warm Notice:

Only work with 4G/3G cellular network. Can’t work with wifi connection. Don’t support other carriers such like Verizon.

Needs SIM card and cellular data plan before using.

Can’t support 24/7 recording.

Not support ONVIF/WPS, Not support IP address access.

Only works with Reolink app and client, other third-party apps not supported.

3G/4G-LTE Connectivity Defeats WiFi Trouble



The United States Available Carriers:

• Network Operator: T-mobile Prepaid Card (prepaid data only) (Recommended)

• Virtual Network Operator: US Mobile (T-Mobile service ONLY) (Recommended), Ting, Freedompop, Cricket, Mint.

Mexico Available Carriers is Telcel, Canada Available Carriers is TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Vidéotron

100% Wire-Free

Stable 4G-LTE and 3G GSM Network Connectivity

7800mAh High Capacity and Solar Powered

IP65 Certified Weatherproof

7-Day Free Cloud Storage

Customizable Detection Sensitivity and Schedule

Free Reolink Mobile App and Client

Multiple Charging Methods and IP65 Weatherproof

It can run around the clock 365 days a year entirely from Reolink solar panel to get non-stop power so you won’t have to change it manually. With the precision weatherproof design, Reolink Go camera and Solar Panel resist the bad weather.

Enhanced Color Night Vision, Wide Viewing Angle

Monitors your home in 1080HD video. With Starlight CMOS sensor and 6pcs 850nm infrared LEDs, it features up to 33ft night vision, delivering colorful and sharp videos even at low-light conditions. 110° wide viewing angle can cover and see wider field of vision. Let Reolink Go provides ultimate security to your family and your business.

Cloud and Local Storage for Playback

When motion is detected, Reolink Go records motion events to the cloud and Micro SD card (NOT included). You can review the cloud video of the past seven days for free. Reolink Cloud collaborates with Amazon Web Services for secure data storage which encrypts your information from beginning to end.

Customized Voice Alert



The Reolink Go camera featuring 110° wide viewing angle and highly sensitive PIR motion sensor (120° detecting angle), captures all human movements with almost no false alarms caused by trees or insects. When motion events are detected, the camera will trigger the loud siren or customized voice alert and inform you instantly via push notifications or emails.

Smart PIR Motion Sensors and Instant Alerts



0.8-second rapidly wake up allows you to catch any movements with fewer false alarms. Once motion is triggered, you will get app push notifications, emails in real time. The siren in 75db or customized voice alert will sound automatically to deter the unwanted. The camera would record video automatically.

• PIR Detecting Distance: up to 10 m (33 ft)

Talk and Listen Anywhere



Built-in microphone and speaker, the wifi camera can intelligent filtering environment noise to realize barrier-free and smooth conversations. You could warn off any potential intruder and interactive with your baby or pet freely.

• Free Reolink software is compatible with iOS & Android devices and Windows & Mac computers.

Multi-users Access Simultaneously



Use free Reolink software to live view, playback and download record manually videos anytime video when your device and cameras are connected to the same network (LAN) or the internet (WAN). You can manage multiple Reolink cameras via same reolink app. You can share your camera with 10 neighbors, friends and family.

Work as A Trail Camera



Reolink Go can also work as a trail camera, which can multiply your wildlife watching enjoyment by showing you what animals are up to when you are not around. The idea behind trail cameras is simple–install one in an area where you anticipate animal activity. When a passing animal trips the motion detector, the camera will snap a picture.

Reolink Go+Solar Panel Security System, Endless Possibilities



An ideal video monitoring solution with no cords, no wiring hassles, when in areas with limited or no WiFi access, no electrical power source! Ideal for: Warehouse, Hotels, Vacation homes, Campsite, RV, Construction site Trailers Farms or ranch.

Installation Tips:

Please make sure that the camera is installed in the direction crossing the possible intruder instead of facing it and not higher than 9 feet from the ground. Please adjust the angle of the solar panel when the adjusting control on the bracket is loosed, not when the adjusting control is tightened.

NOTICE: The product of this listing is Reolink Go [US Version]. Only the United States, Canada, and Mexico are supported. NOT SUPPORT OTHER COUNTRIES.

Wire-free Solar Powered Mobile Security Camera System: 4G-LTE and 3G GSM network connectivity and non-stop solar power supply from Solar Panel realize 100% wire-free security. With 7800mAh High-capacity battery, long-lasting power per charge and no worry about weather. Portable and weatherproof. Install or take Reolink Go anywhere, indoors and outdoors.

Stunning Starlight Night Vision and Wide Angle: Our surveillance system has impressive 1080p Full HD with 6pcs 850nm infrared LEDs. With 110° wide field of vision, Reolink Go captures sharper crystal-clear videos for wider fields. With starlight CMOS image sensor, you can see clearer night vision up to 33ft and colorful images even at poor light.

Encrypted Cloud Storage & Privacy Protection- Reolink Go can automatically record video to micro SD card and Reolink cloud when motion is detected. It’s free to review the cloud video of the past 7 days. Adapt more sensitive digital PIR sensor, every potential danger your home will be identified accurately and alerts will be sent to your phone immediately,

Easy to Setup and Use: Just mount the camera, Insert the battery, SIM Card and SD Card. Scan the QR code with the App and that’s it! The solar-powered security camera with wireless connections is an ideal camera when in areas with limited or no WiFi access, no electrical power source such as hotels, campers, RV, trailers, construction site, workplace, warehouse, farms, and ranch, etc.

Two-Way Audio and Remotely Access: 2-Year Warranty ensures this will quickly become your favorite no-risk purchase. Listen and talk interactively with your beloved ones, ward off would-be burglars when off-site. Live view and playback via your phones or computers. Manage multiple devices and share with up to 10 family members or friends to live view simultaneously.