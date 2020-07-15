3D Replacement Joystick Analog, Thumb Stick for Nintendo Switch [Original], 2-Pack Professional Analog Joystick Replacement with 2pcs Thumb Stick Caps & Screws



Starko 3D Analog Joystick Replacement

Replaces your broken, worn-out or damaged Joy-Con analog joystick. Continue enjoying you Joy Con on a budget.

Please calibrate the joystick by using Nintendo Switch Setting after the installation.

The latest version 10.0.3 system does not support calibrating function.

–Compact and wear-resistant material

–Upgraded quality

–Easy to install

2 x Replacement Joystick for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

2 x Thumbstick Caps

2 x “Y” Screws

2 x “+” Screws

Package Size: 2.17 x 2.17 x 0.75 inches

Package Weight: 0.44 lb

Enjoy your Joy Con on a Budget — Design for replacing your broken, worn-out or damaged Joy-Con Joystick.No longer do you need to spent $70 on a new Joy Con controller. Now you can replace your broken analog joystick replacements at an affordable price. Just continue enjoying the Joy Con.

Upgraded Quality — Made of compact material, the new version of oroginal analog joystick replacements are wear-resistant. Build to long use.

Extra Accessories — Aditional 2 thumb stick caps, 2 “Y” screws, 2 “+” screws make your works more convenient. Avoid worrying about the loss of accessories when replacing the joy-con.

What’s Included — 2*analog joystick replement, 2*thumb stick caps, 2* “Y” screws, 2* “+” screws

Satisfaction Guarantee — We provide ★30 DAYS FREE RETURN & REPLACEMENT. If you have any question about the analog joystick replacement, please feel free to contact us. We will repley you within 24 hours.