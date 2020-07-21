3D Replacement Joystick Analog, Thumb Stick for Nintendo Switch, 2-Pack Joycon Joystick Replacement with 2pcs Thumb Stick Caps & Screws (White)



Price: $9.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 06:34:00 UTC – Details)



Starko 3D Analog Joystick Replacement

Replaces your broken, worn-out or damaged Joy-Con analog joystick. Continue enjoying you Joy Con on a budget.

Note:

Before disassembling the Joycon, we recommend that you prepare professional repair tools (including “Y”2.0 triwing screwdriver or “Y”1.5 triwing screwdriver, “+”2.0 phillips screwdriver, tweezers, pry bar, pry opening repair tool).

Before disassembling the Joycon, we recommend that you watch the full tutorial on YouTube.

When disassembling the Joycon, please be careful for the cables.

After disassembling the Joycon, please calibrate the joystick by using Nintendo Switch setting after installation.

The latest version 10.0.3 system does not support calibrating function.

Feature:

–Compact and wear-resistant material

–Upgraded quality

–Easy to install

What’s Included:

1 x Replacement Joystick for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

1 x Thumbstick Caps

2 x “Y” Screws

2 x “+” Screws

Package:

Package Size: 2.17 x 1.9 x 0.67 inches

Package Weight: 0.44 lb

Enjoy your Joy Con on a Budget — Design for replacing your broken, worn-out or damaged Joy-Con Joystick. No longer do you need to spent $70 on a new Joy Con controller. Now you can replace your broken analog joystick replacements at an affordable price. Just continue enjoying the Joy Con.

Upgraded Quality — Made of compact material, the new version of oroginal analog joystick replacements are wear-resistant. Build to long use.

Extra Accessories — Aditional 1 thumb stick cap, 2 “Y” screws, 2 “+” screws make your works more convenient. Avoid worrying about the loss of accessories when replacing the joy-con.

What’s Included — 2*analog joystick replement, 2*thumb stick caps, 2* “Y” screws, 2* “+” screws

Satisfaction Guarantee — We provide ★30 DAYS FREE RETURN & REPLACEMENT. If you have any question about the analog joystick replacement, please feel free to contact us. We will repley you within 24 hours.