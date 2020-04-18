3D Printing Enthusiasts are Working from Home to Help Hospitals Fight Coronavirus

Christian Parker embraces his role as a sidekick to hero doctors with his contribution. Parker has been engaged in his endeavor to create ventilator splitters for weeks. He has been making them using his 3D printer, based on a blueprint of the same.

Peter has been under home quarantine with his family since March. Peter is a 3D printing enthusiast and he was intrigued by how Italians had utilized this technology to manufacture hospital equipment and protective gear.

Parker was feeling helpless in the face of an ever-increasing pandemic and desperately wanted to do his bit.

He took his chance and started manufacturing ventilator splitters using his 3D printer. It takes less than 2 hours to create one pipe. These plastic pipes allow the air from a single ventilator to be redirected to multiple patients.

While the ventilators are our most important weapon against the virus, there is a huge dearth of them. By using these splitters a single ventilator can save multiple patients.

Parker along with other 3D printing enthusiasts is now planning on delivering these splitters all over the world.

