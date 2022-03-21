The Military Investigation Department of the RA Investigative Committee continues to unleash and conduct an aggressive war against the Artsakh Republic by the military-political leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan. To commit acts of serious violations of international humanitarian law, such as committing systematic, deliberate, targeted attacks on the civilian population of the peaceful settlements of the country, in particular, targeting the civilian population at a deep back, making objects of non-selective attack, committing serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Within the framework of the criminal case, it was found out that as a result of the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the total number of civilians killed in the Republic of Artsakh, in the Republic of Armenia, is 3822 people. 21.03.2022 As of today, the whereabouts of 187 servicemen and 21 civilians are unknown.

To date, a total of 150 servicemen and civilians have been handed over to the Republic of Armenia by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The preliminary investigation continues.