38-Year-Old Man Attacked When Confronting Suspects During Attempted Backyard Robbery In Brooklyn, Police Say – CBS New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for two men they do say are attached to an attempted robbery and assault in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 28 near the corner of Shepherd Avenue and Linden Boulevard.

Police said a 38-year-old man getting out of his car noticed two men trying to steal property from his backyard.

The suspects attacked the man – punching him in the pinnacle, face and body – when that he confronted them, police said.

The two also tried to steal the man’s 2012 BMW, but were unsuccessful and fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.