A criminal case has been initiated in the Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee on the grounds of Article 112, Part 2, Clause 14 of the RA Criminal Code, within the framework of which necessary other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the death of a 63-year-old resident of Gyumri.

The alarm about this case was received in 2022. The body of a 63-year-old resident of the same address was found in one of the houses on M. Sargsyan Street in Gyumri on March 5, 2010. External examination revealed traces of blood and scratches on the victim’s head.

During the preliminary investigation, the scene was inspected, samples were taken, and a forensic examination of the body was ordered.

On the same day, the victim’s brother, 1984, was arrested on suspicion of committing the mentioned crime. born son. The latter was interrogated about the circumstances of the incident.

The investigation is underway. Measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.

RA Investigative Committee