36W New E100 E200 MX350 E125 E225 Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor motorcycle E325 E150 E200S E300 E300S E500 E175 E325S MX400 ZR350 PR200, Dirt Quad Bike, Pocket Mod, Dirt Rocket 24V 1.5A

Price: $23.99
(as of Jul 29,2020 08:18:02 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Product specification
Outlet: 3-prong
Power: 36W max
Output: 24V 1.5A
Input: 100V-240V 50/60Hz
Connector Tip: Female 3-Pin Inline
Package Included: 1 x AC Adapter; 1 x Power Cord
safety
Checking with the result of international quality certification including protection against short circuiting, overvolatage, overcurrent, and internal overheating.
Enough length
The power cord is up to 106 feet in length. Let you work more freely
Premium performance
The high-quality power supply adopts lithium-ion batteries to be more efficient, more energy-saving and durable.
excellent core
High-quality wire core energy-saving transmission power, high corrosion resistance and oxidation resistance.
Compatible Models:
Razor Electric Scooter E100 E125 E150 E175 E200 E200S E225 E300 E300S E325 PR200
Razor Pocket Rocket PR200 Scooter Razor Dirt Rocket MX350 MX400 Razor Dune Buggy Scooter
Razor E500S Electric Scooter
Razor ZR350 Electric Motorcycle
Razor Rebellion Chopper Electric
Razor rebellion Chopper mini bike
Razor E225S E325S Electric Scooter Razor E275 Scooter Bike Bicycle
Razor E100S E200S E300S Seated Electric Scooter Razor Scooter Battery Charger Premium Inline
Razor Dirt QUAD Electric Scooter ATV Off-Road
Razor Dune Buggy
Razor Sunl Scooter
Razor CC2420 Pocket Mod
Razor Mini Chopper Electric Bike Razor Electric Trikke E2 E500S E500 Freedom Scooter Model 644, 942, 943, 946, 961, 947
Boreem Electric Scooter Jia 601-S and Jia 602-D (250 Watt Version)
Razor ESpark Electric Scooter ModelsRazor eSpark Electric Scooter Models
Razor Pocket Mod (Bella, Betty, Bistro, Daisy, iMod and Vapor) Electric Bikes
Razor Ground Force Electric Powered Go-Kart Scooter
Output: DC 24V 1.5A; Power: 36W; Input: 100-240V-1.8A 50/60Hz.
Outlet: 3-prong; Connector Tip: male 3-Pin Inline (Please refer to the picture.)
Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor motorcycle E100 E200 MX350 E125 E225 E300 ZR350 PR200 MX400 E300S E200S E175 E150 E500 E225S E325S E225
Our Service: We will provide 24 x 7 Email Support, 12-Month warranty and 30 Days Money Back Guarantee. Any question,please feel free to contact us.
100% New from Manufacturer: CE / RoHS-Certified for safety,Built-in overload, over-voltage, and short circuit protection; High energy efficiency – friendly to the environment.