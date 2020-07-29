36W New E100 E200 MX350 E125 E225 Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor motorcycle E325 E150 E200S E300 E300S E500 E175 E325S MX400 ZR350 PR200, Dirt Quad Bike, Pocket Mod, Dirt Rocket 24V 1.5A



Product specification



Outlet: 3-prong

Power: 36W max

Output: 24V 1.5A

Input: 100V-240V 50/60Hz

Connector Tip: Female 3-Pin Inline

Package Included: 1 x AC Adapter; 1 x Power Cord

safety



Checking with the result of international quality certification including protection against short circuiting, overvolatage, overcurrent, and internal overheating.

Enough length



The power cord is up to 106 feet in length. Let you work more freely

Premium performance



The high-quality power supply adopts lithium-ion batteries to be more efficient, more energy-saving and durable.

excellent core



High-quality wire core energy-saving transmission power, high corrosion resistance and oxidation resistance.

Compatible Models:

Razor Electric Scooter E100 E125 E150 E175 E200 E200S E225 E300 E300S E325 PR200

Razor Pocket Rocket PR200 Scooter Razor Dirt Rocket MX350 MX400 Razor Dune Buggy Scooter

Razor E500S Electric Scooter

Razor ZR350 Electric Motorcycle

Razor Rebellion Chopper Electric

Razor rebellion Chopper mini bike

Razor E225S E325S Electric Scooter Razor E275 Scooter Bike Bicycle

Razor E100S E200S E300S Seated Electric Scooter Razor Scooter Battery Charger Premium Inline

Razor Dirt QUAD Electric Scooter ATV Off-Road

Razor Dune Buggy

Razor Sunl Scooter

Razor CC2420 Pocket Mod

Razor Mini Chopper Electric Bike Razor Electric Trikke E2 E500S E500 Freedom Scooter Model 644, 942, 943, 946, 961, 947

Boreem Electric Scooter Jia 601-S and Jia 602-D (250 Watt Version)

Razor ESpark Electric Scooter ModelsRazor eSpark Electric Scooter Models

Razor Pocket Mod (Bella, Betty, Bistro, Daisy, iMod and Vapor) Electric Bikes

Razor Ground Force Electric Powered Go-Kart Scooter

Output: DC 24V 1.5A; Power: 36W; Input: 100-240V-1.8A 50/60Hz.

Outlet: 3-prong; Connector Tip: male 3-Pin Inline (Please refer to the picture.)

Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor motorcycle E100 E200 MX350 E125 E225 E300 ZR350 PR200 MX400 E300S E200S E175 E150 E500 E225S E325S E225

Our Service: We will provide 24 x 7 Email Support, 12-Month warranty and 30 Days Money Back Guarantee. Any question,please feel free to contact us.

100% New from Manufacturer: CE / RoHS-Certified for safety,Built-in overload, over-voltage, and short circuit protection; High energy efficiency – friendly to the environment.