36V/48V 250W 350W 500W Torque Sensored Electric Bicycle Motor Kit Mid Drive DIY Ebike Conversion Kit with Display and Battery (Optional)



Price: $555.00

(as of Aug 06,2020 15:31:05 UTC – Details)





【Universal compatiblity】 Fits almost bikes in market with 68-73mm bottom bracket;Battery is optional,Free Gift ( Head light & Tail light & Wrench & Y-spliter extension cable)

【Torque and cadence sensor】much smoother and better, as it can match your power, not just turn on or off when you do

【Installation & Mode】Easily installation by the installation video and the instruction mamual we provided;Three riding Mode (E-bike & Pedal Assisted bicycle, Pedaling bicycle, Pure Power bicycle) for you to choose, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise.

【Light and smart】30% lighter than a Bafang motor for almost the same power output .

【Warranty & Free Duty】 We offer you 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee to let you buy with confidence. 1-years warranty, 100% money back or replacement. DDP service, Free duty,it is the seller who pay the customs tax