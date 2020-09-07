364 Armenians return home from Russia in two days – Panorama

A total of 364 citizens of Armenia have returned home from Russia by charter flights in two days, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said.

The Krasnodar-Yerevan, Samara-Yerevan and Moscow-Yerevan flights were operated on 6 and 7 September.

So far, 8,000 people have returned to Armenia from Russia.

Meanwhile, the repatriation of Russians from Armenia is in progress, the embassy said.