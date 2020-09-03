360 Camera 3D Virtual Tour Real Estate Kit by Asteroom – 2nd Gen. Gear Includes Digital Camera Rotator, Fisheye Cam Lens, Tripod (Asteroom iPhone and Samsung Phone Case Bundle Recommended)



Asteroom 3D Tour Kit uses the outstanding- smartphone cameras to help agents or home sellers create high-quality 3D virtual tours and provide extraordinary immersive online home buying experiences. The Kit works with all smartphones with depth less than 4.5 inches. Package includes a Bluetooth rotator, a fisheye lens, a tripod, a quick guide and a voucher code to redeem the professional membership.

📷 Turn your smartphone into a 360 degree camera to create 3D virtual tours with this 3D Tour Kit. In 15 minutes with no training, you can shoot, upload and share your 3D virtual tours anywhere online.

Create high-quality 360 virtual tours using smartphones by taking 360-degree panoramic images. Photos are converted into tours in our iOS and Android app.

Best 360 action camera for photography solution for virtual tours. Plus experience these add-on features in our mobile app: 3D Dollhouse to showcase the layout of your property, and image touch up to polish your tours to professional image quality, and 2d floor plan to get full dimensions. HDR photo compatibility, teaser videos, viewership analytics, and much more.

RECOMMENDED FOR BETTER QUALITY. Asteroom Phone Cases are available for iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. These allow for the highest image quality. Mobile app compatible with 360 Ricoh V camera, Gopro, and insta 360 cameras but phones provide higher resolutions and are recommended.

This package includes 1-month subscription of Professional plan and 1 free 3D Dollhouse production (20 panos max) and pano touch up (20 Panos max) Now anyone can feature properties and grow their businesses by generating more offers, increasing property exposure, and offering differentiated value to clients.